Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $195,045,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

