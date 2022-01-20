Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

