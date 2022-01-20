Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.35.

RKT opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,689 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

