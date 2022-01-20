Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 883,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKLY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 782,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.25.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

