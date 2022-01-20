Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Update

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,064. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,159 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,425,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

