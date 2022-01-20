Rodney M. Smith Sells 3,956 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $249.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

