Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,217. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

