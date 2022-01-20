Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

