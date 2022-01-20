Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $234,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.54.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.82. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

