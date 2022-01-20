Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 132 at Morgan Stanley

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 134 ($1.83) to GBX 132 ($1.80) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.75.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

