ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00311248 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

