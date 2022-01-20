Rosenblatt Securities Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $490.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $499.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $373.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.