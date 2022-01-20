Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CHW opened at C$13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$238.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$8.78 and a 52 week high of C$14.55.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,218. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

