Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$59.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.75.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 71,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68. The stock has a market cap of C$11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

