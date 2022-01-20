Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $39.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

