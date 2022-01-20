Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $139.00 at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Royal Gold stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,421,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

