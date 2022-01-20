Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Shares of Royal Vopak stock remained flat at $$34.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

