Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

