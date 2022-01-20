Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $137.70.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

