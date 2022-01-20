Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

NYSE MGP opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

