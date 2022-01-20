Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,898 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Gray Television worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

