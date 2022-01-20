Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $896.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.