Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Safestore stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Safestore has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

