Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,223 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Saia worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Saia by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Saia by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.16 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

