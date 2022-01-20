Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 5,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,544,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Get Samsara alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Samsara stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara makes up about 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.