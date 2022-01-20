SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $321.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.73.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.