Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 849,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,223,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.