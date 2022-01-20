Schlumberger (SLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLB stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

