Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,255,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.21. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,291. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.