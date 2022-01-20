Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 446.40 ($6.09). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 445 ($6.07), with a volume of 10,429 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Science Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £202.99 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 439.47.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

