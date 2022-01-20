Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00.

NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,920,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after buying an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

