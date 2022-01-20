Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €66.70 ($75.80) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G24. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.32 ($81.05).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, hitting €58.14 ($66.07). The stock had a trading volume of 125,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.