Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

