Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 565.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

