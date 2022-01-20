SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Update

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 227,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 586.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SEACOR Marine has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.