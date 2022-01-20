Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $68.64 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.