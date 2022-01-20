Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $988.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

