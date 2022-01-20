Secure Income REIT Declares Dividend of GBX 3.95 (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SIR opened at GBX 444.37 ($6.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. Secure Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 445 ($6.07).
Secure Income REIT Company Profile
