Secure Income REIT Declares Dividend of GBX 3.95 (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SIR opened at GBX 444.37 ($6.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. Secure Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 445 ($6.07).

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

Secure Income REIT Company Profile

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.