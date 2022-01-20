Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $441.50

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 441.50 ($6.02) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.95), with a volume of 562149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.50 ($5.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.26.

About Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.