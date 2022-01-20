SEEN Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, SEEN has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004806 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $4,531.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050046 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006731 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

