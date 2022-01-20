Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.09

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 11253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $957.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,091. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Seer by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Seer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Seer by 284.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

