SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,450 ($19.78) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,310 ($17.87).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($16.03) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.90) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($16.03) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,313.70 ($17.92).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,312.05 ($17.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,377.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,281.19. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.58).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

