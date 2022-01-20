Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SEM opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Select Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Select Medical by 1,972.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 132,359 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

