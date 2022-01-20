SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

