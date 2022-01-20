Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 9.7%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 19,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,565,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

