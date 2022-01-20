Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.00

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 57674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

The company has a market cap of $509.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. Equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.