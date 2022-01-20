Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Semtech worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

SMTC stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.53. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

