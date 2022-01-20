Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 4.65 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 4.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Senex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VPTOF opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Senex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.