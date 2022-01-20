Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00031282 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004687 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.