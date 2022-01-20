Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.57

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.57 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.42). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,719,233 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel bought 19,548 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £20,720.88 ($28,272.45).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

